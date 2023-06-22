Titan, still a few hours of oxygen: “We must remain optimistic”

Searches in waters where intermittent noises have been heard have so far yielded no results. This was stated by the US Coast Guard, after the news of the signals picked up in the Atlantic Ocean during searches for the submarine Titan. The five people on board, who left last Sunday to visit the wreck of the Titanic, now have a few hours before the oxygen runs out. Estimates, based on a 96-hour supply from the time of departure, predict that the oxygen will have run out by late morning on Thursday 22 June.

Despite times being tight, US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick was keen to stress that this still remains “100 percent” a rescue mission. “We are in the midst of a search and rescue mission and will continue to put every available resource we have into trying to find Titan and crew members,” he said during a press conference today. “You have to stay optimistic and hopeful when you’re on a search and rescue mission,” he added.

Fake accounts also contribute to pessimism, such as the one that impersonated the company that organized the disastrous shipment, OceanGate. “Even if we find them in time, we are not sure we can recover them alive”, the message published by the fake profile, suspended in a short time from the platform. In a brief note, the company assured instead that it is “mobilizing all resources to safely recover the crew”.