To write the condolence letter for the families of the crew of the Titanthe submarine that imploded while trying to reach the wreck of the Titanic, on behalf of the Explorers Club was none other than Richard Garriotcurrently president of the association, but who many will know as the father of the Ultima series.

Garriott was named president of the club after being the first man to go down more than 3,000 meters in a submarine, to have visited both poles and to have lived in space. For further details on this fascinating character, we refer you to a dedicated special here on Multiplayer.it.

“Dear Fellow Explorers, Our hearts are breaking. I am so sad to have to share this tragic news. Our friends, comrades and Explorers Club members Hamish Harding and Paul Henri Nargeolet have gone missing, along with Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, as they tried to reach the wreck of the Titanic.

After deploying all available military and commercial resources to search for the submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the Remotely Controlled Vehicle (ROV) has detected the catastrophic implosion of the submersible Titan in the water column above the Titanic.”

There letter he goes on to thank the authorities and members of the scientific community for their efforts in the search for the Titan. Then profile the two missing Explorers Club members, both highly experienced and dedicated to the cause.

The text ends with a message for families:

“We mourn for the families, friends and colleagues of those who didn’t make it. Their memory will be a blessing and will continue to inspire us in the name of science and exploration.

Our deepest condolences

Richard Garriot de Cayeux

President, The Explorers Club”