During its summer showcase, THQ Nordic has announced Titan Quest 2 for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5, sequel to a cult action RPG among fans, which has survived practically to the present day. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer and some images, as well as the first details.

There will be some big bosses, obviously

The trailer announcement is actually a long sequence in computer graphics, which shows the scenario and introduces some of the themes of the game. Let’s see it:

From what we have been able to learn, titan Quest 2 is clearly set in the world of classical mythology, as indeed was the first chapter. The player will again be transported to ancient Greece, where he will have to face a number of mythological monsters, controlled by Nemesis, the goddess of vengeance.

There history that will be the background to the action is about her. Nemesis has completely lost control, she is corrupting the threads of fate and punishing all who oppose her. Guess who has to stop her?

The main features of Titan Quest 2 tell us that it offers a very flexible character creation system, which allows you to create a custom hero by combining two professions, that all weapons will be upgradeable and even the common ones can be upgraded to legendary levels and that enemies can form of factions and combine their skills in combat.

For the gameplay we refer you to the first images, collected in the gallery below:

For the rest we can tell you that Titan Quest 2 does not yet have one official release date.