in 1998, Titanic returned to the big screen in 2023 for its anniversary. Before his return and with the case of Titan submersible built to go on an expedition to see the challenges of the remembered ship, many netizens commented on social networks. James Cameron was the protagonist of the rumors: many said that, possibly, he is interested in bringing the tragedy of Ocean Gate to the movies.

The disappearance of the submersible had great repercussions and days of concern to find the people who had gone on the expedition, who finally died in the implosion of the submersible.

James Cameron will not record the Titan: why?

James Cameron He was always aware of what was happening with the submersible and even gave his point of view about it. In an interview with the BBC, Cameron said that he was suspicious about the technology used by Ocean Gate. Furthermore, he noted that the company did not have the proper permits because they knew what would happen. On the other hand, despite having experience from having made different expeditions, about 33, to go see the remains of the titanicthis time he refused to be part of the crew.

The most curious thing in this case is that many associated the director with making a future movie about the submersible, just for being the director of the Titanic. Faced with these rumors, about his union with Ocean Gate to make a production together about the TitanJames Cameron spoke on his Twitter account: “I am not in talks with OceanGate, nor will I ever be.”

I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be. — James Cameron (@JimCameron) July 15, 2023



