Titan, France is also participating in the research. Try it in deeper waters

Continue the race against time to save the five people aboard the Titan. The submarine that left last Sunday to visit the wreck of the Titanic would have, according to the company that organized the tour, 96 hours of autonomy. Rescuers therefore have until Thursday morning to locate the vehicle, the size of a minivan, before the oxygen on board runs out.

The searches of the US and Canadian authorities are concentrated on an area almost 1,500 kilometers from Cape Cod, under which lies the wreck of the legendary ocean liner that sank in 1917. The remains of the Titanic are found at a depth of 3,810 meters, which can be achieved only by means capable of withstanding enormous pressure. According to US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger, rescuers are pushing deeper. “It’s a remote area and it’s difficult to conduct research in such an area,” said Mauger.

France is also participating in the efforts, through the ship Atalante of the Ifremer institute. The boat, equipped with an underwater robot capable of descending to great depths, should arrive in the research area around 8pm tomorrow. A few hours before the window of opportunity closes to try to rescue the occupants of the Titan, whose contact went lost an hour and 45 minutes after departure last Sunday.

On board are the four passengers who paid for the $250,000 ticket and Stockton Rush, the CEO of the same company that organized the shipment, OceanGate. Traveling with him are British billionaire Hamish Harding, 77-year-old French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, along with his son Suleman.

Meanwhile, a report made last year by the CBS broadcaster is circulating on social networks, in which journalist David Pogue reads aloud the contract he was supposed to sign for a trip on the Titan. The text warns that the submarine “had not been approved or certified by any regulatory body”, citing the possible death of passengers among the risks.