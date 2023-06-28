Debris from the submarine Titan, which imploded near the Titanic wreck, has arrived on the Canadian mainland. The remains will be passed on to researchers who will look into what went wrong, Canadian media report.

A ship carrying the remains of the Titan arrived Wednesday morning in the harbor of St. John’s, in eastern Canada. The remnants were reported as news channel CBC lifted to a truck by crane. It would include a side panel and possibly the nose of the submarine.

The Titan went missing earlier this month as it descended towards the 1912 sinking ship Titanic. Only later did it appear that an implosion had taken place. Why the vessel collapsed under the high pressure deep in the ocean is not known. None of the five occupants survived.

Although the Titan’s implosion was accompanied by enormous forces, and little remains of the pressure vessel in which the occupants were, considerable debris has been recovered from the sea. “Not surprising in itself,” says Jeroen Pruijn, associate professor of Marine Technology at TU Delft, when he looks at the photos. The ‘tail’ and a frame or landing gear appear to be visible from the outside. They have not been pulverized. See also Conflict expert appreciated the decision of Ukraine and the United States to vote against the resolution of the Russian Federation

“When I set off a firecracker, the bottom, which is furthest away from the explosion, is often still intact,” he explains. It seems that the welds in particular have broken through here, he sees.

Operation completed successfully

The owner of the underwater robot that found the Titan half a kilometer from the Titanic last week has told Canadian media that his team has successfully completed the operation in the Atlantic Ocean. The company says it cannot make any further statements because of the investigations, reports the daily newspaper The Globe and Mail. The investigation into the Titan is being conducted by the US and Canadian authorities in the field of transport safety. The US Coast Guard and the police in Canada are also investigating what went wrong with the submarine.

© Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP



