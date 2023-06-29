Even before the first dive, the submarine that had imploded in the Atlantic was criticized. German experts also criticize the construction of carbon fiber and titanium domes as “irresponsible and unacceptable”.

Jürgen Schauer is an experienced dive boat expert. He developed the research boat Jago for the GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel, which he also piloted. Born in Düsseldorf, he has completed more than 2000 deep dives in more than 30 years. It went down to a depth of 1000 meters. “Many people are still skeptical about such dives,” says Schauer. Each trip was an exciting but also dangerous adventure.

The skepticism about such expeditions has increased since the death of the five passengers of the Titan, the submarine probably imploded on June 18th while diving to the Titanic off Newfoundland. The US Coast Guard discovered wreckage of the submarine a few hundred meters from the bow of the Titanic, which sank in 1912. The capsule probably imploded a few hours after descending to a depth of around 3000 meters. Contact with the escort ship Polar Prince was lost just one hour and 45 minutes after the start of the voyage. “I would never have gotten into that submersible,” says Schauer. From his point of view, the construction of the Titan was doomed to failure.