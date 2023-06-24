Home page World

OceansGate’s Titan submarine imploded, all occupants dead. The CEO and mission participant had long faced safety concerns.

Munich – Experts are still puzzling about the submarine accident on the wreck of the Titanic and how the devastating implosion could have happened. As reports the British BBC now reveal that former OceansGate CEO and Titan inmate Stockston Rush had been confronted with safety concerns about the submarine long before the accident. Was the accident avoidable?

As early as 2018, an expert calls on the CEO to stop operating the “Titan” submarine

Deep sea exploration expert Rob McCallum told the BBCthat he had already been in e-mail contact with CEO Stockton Rush in 2018, whose company operated the Titanic mission. As early as March 2018, McCallum had asked the company to stop operating the “Titan” immediately.

According to the expert, the company should first have the submersible checked by an independent institution to determine whether it is suitable for such missions. McCallum explained that the Titan was “the only submersible in the world that did commercial work and was unclassified. It has not been certified by an independent agency.”

Submarine industry tried to prevent operation of “Titan”.

Previously, there had been repeated attempts from the industry to stop operating the “Titan” out of fear of an accident. Representatives of the industry feared that an accident could seriously jeopardize the reputation of the entire industry.

According to McCallum, the reasons for the attempts to stop the operation are the lack of certification and “one is that carbon fiber is not an acceptable material” from which the submarine is built. The expert explained in an email to Rush, “Until a submarine is classified, tested and proven, it should not be used for commercial deep diving operations.”

Industry representatives were already warning of “catastrophic” problems before the “Titan” accident

Rush continued in the email exchange with the OceanGate CEO: “I implore you to exercise the utmost diligence in your testing and sea trials and to be very, very conservative. As much as I value entrepreneurship and innovation, you potentially put an entire industry at risk.” McCallum was among more than three dozen industry leaders and experts who signed a letter to Rush in 2018 warning that OceanGate’s approach was too “catastrophic “ could lead to problems.

“Take this as a serious personal insult”: “Titan” CEO smashed security concerns

But Rush, who was determined to lure a friend and his son as a guest on the “Titan”, stuck to his plan and let the criticism bounce off him. In email correspondence with McCallum, the CEO said he was “sick of industry players trying to stop innovation with a security argument.” He also wrote to the expert: “We’ve heard too many unfounded cries of ‘You’re going to kill someone’. I take that as a serious personal insult.”

‘Am qualified to understand the risks’: OceanGate CEO defended ‘Titan’ mission

Instead, Rush sensed a conspiracy against his innovation. He wrote to the expert that “industry players” are trying to “prevent new entrants from entering their small existing market.” He was therefore confident of the safety of his submarine and wrote: “I am well qualified to understand the risks and problems associated with underwater exploration in a new vehicle”.

The company and its founder Rush had already attracted attention in the past for their unconventional working methods. A former German occupant of the “Titan” already explained that the submarine would have been a suicide mission. The Titanic film director James Cameron also stated that he had had a premonition before the submarine accident. Videos were also circulating on social media showing the Titan being steered using a Playstation controller and fastenings to the boat being partially secured with cable ties.

Company advertised in 2019 with submarine “outside the accepted system”

In a 2019 blog post, the company also said the way the boat was designed is “outside the accepted system” – but that “doesn’t mean OceanGate doesn’t live up to the standards where they apply “Stockton thought of himself as a kind of idiosyncratic entrepreneur,” says McCallum. “He loved to think outside the box, didn’t like to be bound by rules. But there are rules – and then there are sound engineering principles and the laws of physics.”

However, McCallum said no one should have traveled in the submarine, which had now claimed five lives, including the CEO himself. “If you steer clear of sound technical principles, all based on hard-won experience, there is a price to pay, and it’s a terrible price,” he said. “Therefore it should never be allowed to happen again. It shouldn’t have happened this time.” The contact between the expert and the CEO ended when the company threatened lawyers, McCallum explains.