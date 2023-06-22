Titan, possible breakthrough in research. US Coast Guard: “Debris found near the wreck of the Titanic”

The US Coast Guard which is conducting operations to find the Titan submarine, which disappeared near the wreck of the Titanic, has announced that it has found debris that could put an end to hopes of saving the 5 people on board. According to the BBC it is the rear of the Titan. And the accusation launched by the family of the British Hamish Harding according to which OceanGate, owner of the Titan, gave the alarm late.

On board were four passengers, who had paid the $250,000 ticket to visit the wreck of the Titanic, and the CEO of the company that organized the expedition, OceanGate.

A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023

According to the BBC, the debris found by the US Coast Guard near the Titanic belongs to the Titan. "It's part of the undercarriage and a rear cover of the sub," says David Mearns, a dive expert and friend of one of the passengers aboard the Titan.