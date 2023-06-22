Titan, possible breakthrough in research. US Coast Guard: “Debris found near the wreck of the Titanic”
The US Coast Guard which is conducting operations to find the Titan submarine, which disappeared near the wreck of the Titanic, has announced that it has found debris that could put an end to hopes of saving the 5 people on board. According to the BBC it is the rear of the Titan. And the accusation launched by the family of the British Hamish Harding according to which OceanGate, owner of the Titan, gave the alarm late.
On board were four passengers, who had paid the $250,000 ticket to visit the wreck of the Titanic, and the CEO of the company that organized the expedition, OceanGate.
A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information. 1/2
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023
According to the BBC, the debris found by the US Coast Guard near the Titanic belongs to the Titan. “It’s part of the undercarriage and a rear cover of the sub,” says David Mearns, a dive expert and friend of one of the passengers aboard the Titan.
The man who co-founded OceanGate with missing submersible pilot Stockton Rush told BBC News there may have been an “instantaneous implosion” of the diver. Guillermo Söhnlein was interviewed just as the news of the discovery of the wreckage in the Atlantic came out. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if there was anything on the surface. Söhnlein added: “I know that our protocol for lost communications requires the pilot to bring the submarine out. From the beginning I always thought that’s what Stockton would do. What I do know is that regardless of the submarine, when operating at depth the pressure is so great on any submarine that an instantaneous implosion would occur if a failure occurred. If that’s what happened, it happened four days ago,” he said. Söhnlein, who left OceanGate 10 years ago, said he would not have acted differently under the circumstances.
#Titan #BBC #debris #submarine #OceanGate #sudden #explosion
Leave a Reply