US publishes photos of Titan bathyscaphe sunken in Atlantic

American authorities have published the first photographs of the wreckage of the Titan bathyscaphe, which sank in the summer of 2023 in the waters of the North Atlantic on its way to the site of the Titanic liner wreck. Also at the hearing, which took place on Monday, September 16, the last messages from the crew of the underwater vehicle and an animated video about its dive were presented.

The images, which show the stern of the sunken submersible, were taken on the fourth day after the tragedy by a US Coast Guard remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV). The wreckage was found at a depth of 3.6 kilometers.

A presentation prepared for the hearing said the photographic evidence was “compelling evidence of the catastrophic loss” of the Titan with five people on board.

What did the bathyscaphe crew write about before the tragedy?

The hearing also revealed messages exchanged between the crews of Titan and the Polar Prince, from which the submersible descended. One of the last messages from the craft before the disaster was the words “all is well here.”

On June 18, 2023, at 09:17 local time, Titan began its dive. Just over 40 minutes later, the sub reported problems with its settings, and then reported seeing Polar Prince on its display. At 10:47, the crew reported that they had dropped two ballast weights and stopped communicating.

Jason Neubauer of the Coast Guard’s Office of Investigation and Analysis said the agency hopes to “help shed light on the cause of this tragedy and prevent something like this from happening again.” In turn, Jane Shvets, an attorney for the defunct OceanGate, conveyed her deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were on board the submersible.

During its operation, Titan had more than 100 malfunctions

The first dive of the device took place in 2018, and the creators assured of its complete safety and unprecedented comfort for the crew. However, the design of the bathyscaphe has been criticized since its construction.

According to the BBC, officials reportedthat the submersible had encountered serious problems during expeditions conducted before the disaster. In 2021 and 2022, during 13 dives to the Titanic, it suffered 118 equipment malfunctions. Among them: engine failure at a depth of 3,500 meters and dead batteries, which left passengers stuck inside the ship for 27 hours.

Photo: David Hiscock/Reuters

Following the tragedy, OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush said the Titan was severely damaged after being struck by lightning in 2018 during a test dive in the Bahamas.

OceanGate suspended all exploration and commercial operations following the incident. The company currently has no full-time employees. The investigation into the tragedy has been ongoing for 15 months and is expected to involve about 10 former OceanGate employees, as well as experts in marine safety and underwater research.

Titan sank en route to Titanic wreck

The Titan submersible with five tourists on board disappeared during an expedition to the Titanic. On board the submersible were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, and French explorer Paul-Henri Narjol.

At the time of its disappearance, Titan was at a depth of 3,600 meters, and there were still 200 meters left to the target. The search for it lasted several days.

On June 22, search teams announced that they had found the wreckage of the submersible. Rescuers found two parts of the submersible. Among the wreckage were the landing frame and the rear part of the submarine’s hull. Even before that, OceanGate announced that the crew of the submarine could not be rescued.