Highlights: Beijing stops entry of Indians through flights in its country

India responded in the same manner, the Chinese stopped flying

Informal message sent to all airlines, follow instructions

Some airlines said the government, give something in writing so that it can stop

Saurabh Sinha,new Delhi

The central government has informally asked all airlines not to bring Chinese nationals to India. The move was taken by China as a retaliation after China banned the entry of Indians. For the past nearly a week, Indian and foreign airlines have been explicitly told not to bring Chinese nationals. Currently, tourist visas are not being issued, but foreigners are allowed to come on non-tourist visas in work and some other categories. It is reported that some airlines have sought such instructions from the authorities in writing so that they can give reasons for refusing boarding to Chinese nationals who have booked flights to India.

Chinese are coming to India through re-routing

Flights between the two countries are still postponed but under the current rules of travel for foreigners, Chinese citizens used to travel to a third country with which India has a travel bubble. Then they used to fly to India. In addition, Chinese nationals living in air bubble countries have also come to India from there in connection with work. Industry sources say that the majority of Chinese nationals coming to India are coming from Europe’s air bubble countries.

India’s move in response to China’s arrogance

India has taken this step after showing China’s airs. About one and a half thousand Indians are stranded at many ports there. These Indians who work on international trade vessels are unable to return to their homeland because China is not allowing them. Nor is the ship’s crew being allowed to change. The purpose of this move of China is to disturb Australia because the coal there has been banned by China. But Indians are in the grip of it and China does not seem to be in a mood to give any immediate relief.

India is preparing to surround China at its home

On the question this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry put the ball in the court of local officials, but officials say that no permission from any local authority is needed. The Chinese government has given a list of some steps but according to Indian officials, this has been done only with the intention of disturbing.

Indian Airlines has become the victim of ban

In early November, the Chinese prohibited entry of foreign nationals holding valid visas or housing permits. China cited the Kovid epidemic as the reason behind it. China made this decision when about 20 people on Air India’s Delhi-Wuhan flight under the Vande India Mission were tested positive. Apart from this, Kovid antibodies were also found in 40. In Chinese-controlled Hong Kong, the airline is banned for 14 days if 5 or more passengers on a single flight are found positive. Hong Kong has so far banned Air India four and Vistara twice.