Genoa – They look for him from the nearby pharmacy, they look for him on a Whatsapp group, specially created for him, they look for him passing between the Castelletto esplanade and the beginning of Corso Firenze: Mustafa, the name by which the local historic seller of handkerchiefs and “trinkets” was known, is missing in that corner of the city, of which he had become a permanent and well-liked presence by all. The last appearance on Tuesday morning, when the local police patrol approached him and fined him five thousand euros. The reason? What little he sold, sitting on a wooden box, was considered a stall and he, consequently, an abusive seller.

«He’s been here for so many years, we’ve lost count», tell the doctors of the nearby pharmacy, right next to the place where Mustafa sat every day from the early hours of the morning, at least until noon. «He is at least sixty years old, maybe more-they continue-he has never bothered anyone. His name is not Mustafa, but a little more complex, at least from what I once saw on a recipe. But everyone calls him that.” The pharmacists looked for him yesterday morning, in vain. This is what some residents of the area are doing who witnessed the drafting of the report against Mustafa and then tried to help him. But the tam-tam against the hefty fine also runs on Facebook: there are those like Federica, on the “Sei di Castelletto se” page, who tell of having witnessed the scene, underlining that it is “that elderly Moroccan gentleman who has been sitting at the beginning of Corso Carbonara and sells handkerchiefs and lighters. A report came to the police who intervened – he says – not one, but more policemen on motorcycles and cars and sanctioned him. I have seen the report and I confirm the 5,000 euro fine, the goods being requisitioned. More people have stopped around him, trying to support him and also giving him, each as they could, financial help ».

There is so much disbelief: «It seems impossible. He is polite and kind: I saw him help an elderly man to cross”, says Maria José. Valentina tougher: «It’s shameful that they give a fine and seize the goods of a poor man who doesn’t bother anyone». Duccio echoes her who, again on the neighborhood’s social media page, comments: «There are broken sidewalks, collapsing trees, cars, motorcycles and bicycles competing to violate the code, I never see policemen walking through our streets to check failures and abuses. But – she writes – to hit someone who is only trying to make ends meet they were very efficient ». Meanwhile, Mustafa, whatever his real name, has lost track of him, but he certainly won’t forget his face soon.