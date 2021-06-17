(advertising)

Perhaps you wouldn’t directly associate traditional Swiss watch manufacturers with smartwatches, or with terms like ‘connected’ and ‘interactive’. The successful Tissot brand, founded in 1853, is here to amaze you. This is their latest creation: the Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar. A name that immediately tells you what you need to know: touch, connect and solar.

Innovative for 22 years

In 1999, Tissot first launched the T-Touch, the world’s first touch screen watch. And now, 22 years later, they are still innovating this model. You operate the T-Touch Connect Solar via the touchscreen made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, the push buttons and the electronic crown. This so that there is no country sport – from mountain biking to basketball – where this watch cannot be of service to you. Of course, practical functions such as a perpetual calendar, various timers/alarms and weather and altimeter functions are not lacking.

Swiss operating system

But the Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar is not only of service to the athlete or adventurer. Its sober and well-arranged design and its digital options are ideally suited for work or leisure. Tracking activities and receiving notifications (text, mail, etc.) are a piece of cake thanks to Tissot’s own Swiss-developed Sw-ALPS operating system. You can connect your phone with iOS, Android or Harmony to it without any problems.

The specifications of the Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar

The latest T-Touch charges itself with sunlight via the solar cells in its dial. It has a diameter of 47 millimeters, is water resistant to 100 meters (10 ATM) and is made of sustainable materials. Such as the hypoallergenic titanium case with black or rose gold PVD coating, the ceramic bezel and the luminous markings on the compass rose. With one click you can change it from a connected watch to a ‘classic’ timepiece, so that both tech fanatics and traditional watch enthusiasts can get their money’s worth.

Would you like to know more about the unique Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar?