In Moscow on March 8, you can expect cloudy weather with light snowfall and temperatures no higher than +3 degrees. Leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, announced this on March 3.

“There will be no good weather on International Women's Day. It will be mostly cloudy, and a secondary cold front will bring small patchy charges of snow,” the meteorologist wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to his forecast, at night it will be –4…–9 degrees, in the afternoon the air will warm up to –2…+3. On the weekend of March 9 and 10, the cold will subside a little, but localized precipitation should also be expected these days.

The minimum temperature on Saturday and Sunday will be –1…–6 degrees and up to +4 during the day, Tishkovets added. At the same time, snowdrifts in the capital will remain almost at the same level – about half a meter compared to the norm of 32 cm.

Earlier that day, Tishkovets said that on the night of Sunday, March 3, January frosts came to the Moscow region. It was coldest in the village of Serebryanye Prudy, where the temperature dropped to -14. A similar local cooling can be expected on the night of March 4, the forecaster added.

Before this, on March 1, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that in the middle of the coming week the temperature in Moscow could drop to -10 and below.