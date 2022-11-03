The onset of cold weather in Moscow predicted Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, in his personal Telegram channel.

“I do not promise Armageddon. As long as it doesn’t. But the cold is coming, and the average daily temperature is approaching zero. This indicates the proximity of the so-called meteorological winter. Although, of course, it is still far away, ”said the forecaster.

According to Tishkovets, the air temperature in the capital today will be one to four degrees Celsius, and in the region – from minus one to plus four degrees. Cloudy weather with no precipitation expected. He also noted that on the first day of the holiday weekend, November 4, the situation will be determined by the rear of the cyclone. It will be cloudy, with clearings, some snow is possible. At night, the thermometers will show from minus one to minus three in Moscow and from zero to minus five degrees in the Moscow region, and in the daytime from zero to two degrees of heat and from minus two to plus three degrees, respectively.

“The weather will start to improve on Saturday. It will be cloudy with clearings and no precipitation. At night minus four plus one, and during the day zero plus five. The most beautiful sunny day is expected on Sunday. It will be sunny, without precipitation, the wind is variable and calm, but the daily temperature fluctuations will increase. At night it will freeze to minus one to six degrees, and during the day it will get warmer to plus one to six degrees, ”the specialist specified.

A wave of mild warming is expected next week. That will provoke the appearance of precipitation in the form of sleet, turning into rain, Tishkovets warned.

Earlier, Tishkovets reported an anomaly of rain in the Moscow region.