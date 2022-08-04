“Temperature afterburner” was promised to the residents of Central Russia by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets. In a radio interview Sputnik he shared his forecast for the second half of this week.

Forecaster warned Muscovites about rising heat. “At the start of August, the summer turned on the temperature afterburner. The temperature is already rising to 27-29 degrees, it will be more further,” Tishkovets said.

In the coming days, the thermometers may rise above 30 degrees. “At the end of the first week of August, the temperature background in Central Russia will reach 27-32 degrees,” the specialist said. This temperature exceeds the climatic norm by at least four to five degrees.

Earlier, due to abnormal heat in Moscow, an “orange” level of weather danger was announced. According to the Hydrometeorological Center, the hottest day in the capital will be Saturday, August 6.