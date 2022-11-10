“Mild Winter” promised to Muscovites in his personal Telegram channel, leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets.

“If we talk about long-term forecasts, a stable snow cover will appear in December. The average temperature in the first winter month will be a degree above normal, but a large thermal temperature anomaly is expected in January and February, when the deviation will reach two to four degrees. That is, this is a very mild version of winter, ”said the meteorologist.

According to statistics, the meteorological winter in Moscow should come today, November 10th. But, according to Tishkovets, the cold season will come long and slowly. The frostiest month of winter in Central Russia will be December, the specialist noted.

Earlier, weather forecaster Alexander Shuvalov called the date of the onset of this winter in Moscow. According to him, stable cold weather in the city is expected only in December.