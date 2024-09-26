“Large scientific studies, to which Italy has made a significant contribution, have shown that thanks to screening it is possible to reduce lung cancer mortality by 20%, with benefits also in reducing mortality from other causes such as cardiovascular disease”. This was underlined by Marcello Tiseo, oncologist and national councilor of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), in his speech at the press conference in Rome to present the new Position Paper “Lung Cancer: the Main Way is Early Diagnosis”, created with the unconditional contribution of Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

“Lung cancer can be treated successfully if diagnosed early with low-dose CT, an extremely rapid and non-invasive test that allows us to identify lesions in the early stages,” explains Tiseo. “An early diagnosis allows us to subject the patient to surgical and pharmacological interventions that are much more effective than what we can do with patients who discover the disease late, as unfortunately happens in over half of the cases,” he concludes.