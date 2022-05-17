The board of directors of Tiscali SpA yesterday appointed Davide Rota as the new CEO. The founder Renato Soru has been appointed President of the Company

The appointment of Rotaformer founder and CEO of Linkem SpA., marks another step towards the completion of the industrial design started by Tiscali Group and from Linkem Group with the signing of the merger agreement of December 2021, which in a complex and articulated transaction aims to integrate the Tiscali Group and the retail branch of the Linkem Group into a single corporate and commercial entity.

Thanks to the transaction, whose formal conclusion is scheduled for July 2022, Tiscali has the assets and the positioning to exploit the opportunities of digitization in an integrated way. With regard to connectivity services for families, businesses and public administrations, Tiscali will have an integrated fixed, mobile and 5G offer and is the fifth operator in the Italian fixed market, first in terms of market share of ultra-broadband access in FWA + technologies. FTTH. As for the opportunities in the coming years related to the implementation of the PNRRthe Company’s objective is to enhance multiple synergies and create high added value services capable of satisfying the growing needs of citizens, communities and territories.

Tiscali, the words of Davide Rota

Davide Rota, Chief Executive Officer of Tiscali stated: “It is with great emotion that I announce my new position as CEO of Tiscali. This is a major change on a personal and professional level. Twenty years after having founded Linkem, I find myself again facing an all-encompassing challenge, in which I believe so strongly that I have invested in shares of the new Tiscali a value consistent with the net remuneration that is expected to be approved for my new position. My goal, shared by the Board of Directors and by the President Renato Soru whom I thank for trusting me, is to transform Tiscali into a real Digital Media Company. We have a solid positioning in the offer of TLC services, a portal that generates 230 million pages and over 9 million unique visits per month, an ecosystem of startups engaged in the development of smart services for the communities of the future and in the creation of public partnership models. private as well as a proprietary data center to offer business services. Thanks to our talents and our continuous investment in the development of new skills we are ready for this revolution. “

Tiscali, Soru: “Our goals achieved. Rota, the internet pioneer”

Renato Soru, President of Tiscali commented as follows: “Three years have passed since my return to Tiscali, which I founded almost 25 years ago and which I already left for the first time in 2004. In 2019, together with Claudio Costamagna, Alberto Trondoli and some other shareholders of Amsicora, we took over the responsibility of guaranteeing a future for a company which, with the disengagement of previous Russian investors, was experiencing a period of particular difficulty. Our goal was to better balance the accounts, renew the offer, direct the company on new services in the Cloud and finally strengthen it with a consolidation operation. These results have been achieved and the integration with Linkem, in addition to the doubling of turnover and the improvement of economic and financial data, also brings with it the arrival of new important controlling shareholders, capable of guaranteeing the future growth of the Company.

I am very happy to leave the administration of Tiscali in the hands of Davide Rotaalso a pioneer of the Internet in Italy: we share the vision of this integration and the will to contribute as protagonists to a moment of great change and great opportunities for services linked to the digital transformation of the country. “

Davide Rota will continue to hold the position of Chairman of Linkem SpA. which will be led by the new CEO, Massimo Arciulo, appointed in March 2022. Linkem SpA will be a shareholder of Tiscali with approximately 62% of the shares.

