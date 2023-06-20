They are one of the first in the Netherlands to be allowed to share a social rental home without having a relationship or being related to each other. Eveline Krijbolder and Tirza van Rooij didn’t even know each other until recently. But they were matched through the Staedion housing corporation in The Hague and they now have a beautiful new-build apartment in The Hague. “You won’t find better.”

