Known as “2222” since 2010, the comedian must lose his identification to the son of the President of the Republic

Federal deputy Francisco Everardo Oliveira Silva, known as Tiririca (PL-SP)said you can “give up the election” in 2022 for a conflict in the party acronym.

“They want to take my number to give to Eduardo Bolsonaro”I told CNN Brazil. The son of the President of the Republic must also seek re-election by the party.





To the UOLTiririca said that if he knew he was going to lose his campaign number, “had switched parties during the window period” partisan. Since 2010, Tiririca uses the “2222” to be elected at the polls.

The number is similar to the new number of President Jair Bolsonaro’s presidential candidates: 22 for the PL (Liberal Party). In 2018, the president contested the elections for the PSL, with the number 17.

Tiririca said that he learned about the change from a congressman from another party and that no one from the PL so far has contacted him. “If it is true, I will withdraw from the election. This is like transferring a good part of my votes to Eduardo Bolsonaro”, declared.

THE Power 360 contacted deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro and the PL and asked about the possible use of the number 2222 by the president’s son in the elections, but until the publication of this report, he received no response. The space remains open for demonstration.