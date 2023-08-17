The former striker commented on his expectations for the 2023-24 Serie A football championship.

Former striker Simone Tiribocchi spoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Naples of the Italian championship and of the formations that can play for the victory of the scudetto in this 2023-24 season now upon us. The former striker, who knows the most important categories of Italian football very well, had no problems talking about the favorites and who will contend for the title against reigning champion Napoli.

CHALLENGE – “In my opinion, Juventus and Inter will be the main anti-Naples for next season,” he began Tiribocchi. “Juventus have changed little, they don’t have the cups and with that squad up and running they can hurt Napoli and the championship. Milan have changed a lot, they have taken interesting players but they haven’t taken numbers yet, they don’t have a striker from 20 goals that can make the difference”. See also This is how Twitter reacted to the result of Cruz Azul against Pumas on the 11th date of the Clausura 2023

#Tiribocchi #Ill #antiNaples #Scudetto