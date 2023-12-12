Kia And Hyundai they developed the technology Snow chain-integrated tire, which integrates snow chains into the tire. This innovation uses modules in League with memory which, activated by electrical impulses, emerge to act as snow chains, without the complexity of manual installation. This system greatly simplifies theuse of snow chainshelping to ensure greater safety on snowy or icy roads.

Tires with integrated snow chains

Tire technology with integrated snow chains developed by Kia and Hyundai will one day allow drivers to say goodbye to winter tyres and especially snow chains. The operation is quite simple.

Tire with integrated chains

The wheel consists of a rim and a tire with radial grooves where they are integrated alloy modules.

How does it work

These modules exploit the alloy's ability to return to its original shape when activated by an electrical impulse. During normal driving, the alloy compresses a “L” shape it doesn't touch the road.

Tire with integrated chains in normal driving mode

When the driver activates the function, via a command in the passenger compartment, an electrical impulse returns the alloy to its original shape, pushing the module out of the tire to improve grip, stability and safety on snowy roads, making the contact surface a “J” shape.

How Snow chain-integrated tire technology works

During normal driving, the system can detect theusury of the tire surface up to the module level, indicating the need to replace the tire.

When the tire arrives with the integrated chains

Tire technology with integrated snow chains is in the making patenting in South Korea and the United States. After further technical improvements, resistance testperformance and regulatory compliance, Kia and Hyundai Motor plan to evaluate the mass production of Shape Memory Alloy Integrated Snow Chain tyres.

