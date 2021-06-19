After the bursts of the left rear tires of Max Verstappen is Lance Stroll in Baku, Azerbaijan, the teams began to question the possible causes of the sudden failure of the roofs. Someone immediately pointed the finger at Pirelli, assuming production or quality defects, but after an in-depth investigation, the Milanese tire giant made it known that it had not encountered any problems of this kind and not even signs of “Fatigue or delamination”.

Seidl: “Those who are in good standing have no problems with the tires”

Then there are those who like Franz Tost, team principal of AlphaTauri, is convinced that the action of the Stroll and Verstappen cars played a decisive role in the anomalous failure of the tires of the cars of Stroll and Verstappen. electric blankets which affected the tire pressure. “I’ve been saying they should be banned for three years, but many other teams have said they are against it – explained to the German head Auto Motor und Sport the Austrian manager -. Perhaps they were all convinced that they would benefit from the electric blankets “.

Tire pressures: from confusion to countermeasures

Tost calls for an intervention by the Federation, reiterating that there is more than one valid reason for say enough to the electric blankets. The problem, according to the team principal of the Faenza team, is in the technology and in the incorrect, almost exasperated use of the system by the teams: “(The electric blankets) They are always on. Many keep them active even during the night, for fear that the tires will get too cold “. Finally, explains Tost, there is the economic question: “The supply of electric blankets for 2022 cost us 375,000 euros”. An investment that brings more problems than benefits, according to the number one of the Alpha Tauri wall.