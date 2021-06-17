Ferrari was only marginally touched by case-pressures exploded – it is the right term – in the last Azerbaijani GP in Baku. The incidents that occurred to Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen and the controversy that followed are creating no small tension in the Circus. There Pirelli tried to clarify the matter, stating that the teams did not commit any irregularities. During the race, however, the tires had a lower pressure than expected. Yet another ‘gray area’ difficult to control. In fact, the Italian supplier can check the starting pressure of the tire, but not what it has during the GP. Speaking on the eve of the French GP, the Spaniard Carlos Sainz addressed the delicate issue.

Meeting with the pilots, the explanation of Isola (Pirelli)

The driver from Maranello, in a lucid way, placed the emphasis above all on the security issue, involving Pirelli and the teams. “There are two different topics we need to address – commented the Madrid driver – firstly, in my opinion as a driver, a tire shouldn’t blow out or not depending on 2psi more or less. Secondly, if there are concerns that the tire will fail below a certain pressure, then teams should never put their riders at risk for performance reasons alone.“. The problem, for the teams, is always that of the infamous ‘window’ in which to operate the tires.

Tire case, Pirelli: “In the race the pressure is lower than expected”

“It is no secret that the teams are trying to cool the tires and protect themselves from overheating – added Sainz again – we know that Pirelli is overheating and everyone is struggling with the temperatures of the rear tires“. Finally, the Ferrari driver also hypothesized – between the lines and without explicit sentences – that certain problems that Ferrari had in Baku could depend precisely on having behaved correctly on the issue of pressures compared to some rivals. “I’m sure every team was doing everything they could to keep temperatures and pressures as low as possible. If they have gone below the limits, only those teams can know. We are very good in qualifying at ‘turning on’ the tires. On the other hand, we are not good in the race with overheating. This gives us some clues as to why we weren’t so good in the race”Commented Sainz.