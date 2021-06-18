Laurent Mekies he was the protagonist of the press conference on Friday reserved for central personalities within the stables or in the paddock such as Mario Isola, Pirelli’s motorsport manager who today was alongside the head of Ferrari’s track operations. Obviously, the topic on the agenda was the new technical directives issued by the FIA ​​to implement those in force on tires with the aim of enforcing the pressures recommended by Pirelli without interpreting the issue by the teams.

Ferrari, development on the SF21 stopped

When asked what impact the new technical directives have for teams, Laurent Mekies replied: “Nobody. The new technical directives do not involve any changes on our part in the way we operate at the tire level. What changes are the new controls aimed at verifying that the parameters set by the FIA ​​and Pirelli are actually respected. If before a team respected these parameters then nothing changes here in France. The technical directives have simply increased checks and controls to make sure the teams stay faithful to the regulation and follow the parameters established in terms of pressure “.