Yesterday, Sharjah Police launched the “Renew Your Vehicle” campaign, during a press conference at the Traffic and Licensing Services Center, with the aim of encouraging vehicle owners to renew their vehicles in order to enhance their safety and the safety of road users, especially in the summer, due to the high temperatures and the resulting damage to some vehicles. Vehicle parts. The Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, Colonel Khalid Muhammad Al-Kay, said that 18 technical sites were launched to inspect vehicles in the Emirate of Sharjah, the central region and the eastern region, as the number of vehicles that were examined in the Emirate of Sharjah during the first half of this year reached 263,000. And 804 vehicles, and the number of registered vehicles reached 376 thousand and 33 vehicles, in cooperation with the approved partners represented by ENOC, Rafid and Motorgic, pointing out that the campaign will continue for a period of three months.

In turn, the Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police, Colonel Omar Bughanem, confirmed that the invalidity of the vehicle includes tires, brakes and lights. Which may result in the presence of malfunctions and defects in its devices, and these malfunctions may not be clear, and do not appear except through the comprehensive periodic examination when renewing the vehicle. For his part, the Director of Accidents and Road Assistance Services at Rafid Company, Abdul Rahman bin Kannoun Al Shamsi, said that Rafid’s participation in the “Renew Your Vehicle Campaign” conference is an awareness campaign for the public through social media and the database available to us, pointing to That a vehicle has been launched for on-site inspection according to the customer’s request through the Rafid smart application or by calling the “Rafid” call and control center, where we visit the vehicle owner at his location and carry out the necessary examination, provided that the age of the vehicle does not exceed three years, as the company provides A number of promotional vouchers and gifts to motivate drivers to check their vehicles continuously.