How to drastically reduce the weight of the cars thus making Pirelli’s task of producing tires with the right compromise between performance and resistance a little less impossible? Lewis Hamilton he has the so-called ‘magic wand’ that would fix everything. “It would be enough to reintroduce supplies”, the words of the seven-time world champion, who has been worried for years by the continuous increase in the weight of F1 cars, an aspect that certainly does not help the show.

“Thus two problems would be solved – added Hamilton quoted by the newspaper The-Race.com – the cars would be lighter and it would also be easier to produce tires which would not be forced to withstand the loads they are subjected to at this time. Since safety is an important aspect, I think this option could be considered “. In reality, refueling has been abandoned by F1 since 2010 precisely for safety reasons.

Regarding today’s qualification, Hamilton said he was satisfied with having dispelled the myth of the chassis. The English rider and Valtteri Bottas, in fact, exchanged frames this weekend: “At Mercedes, the technicians prepare both cars perfectly. It is a legend to talk about different looms and possible exchanges ”. Hamilton will start from the front row alongside poleman Max Verstappen and even hopes for some rain to put the World Championship leader in serious difficulty.