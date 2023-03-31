Challenge between giants

On the horizon in Formula 1, one seems to be emerging possible battle of the titans which threatens to change the Circus scenario in an unpredictable way in the medium to long term. However, the challenge does not concern the teams on the track or even the political battles for this or that regulatory point. Indeed this time two tire manufacturers could take center stage which, in different eras, have made the history of the premier category of motorsport. One is of course the Pirelli, current sole supplier – since 2011 – of the tires used in the Grand Prix. The other, which is targeting the Circus world with a ravenous air, is the Bridgestone.

A return from the past

According to the rumors reported by the German site Auto Motor und Sport the Japanese house would be very eager to participate in the tender announced by the FIA ​​to assign the role of sole supplier of F1 for the three-year period 2025-2027. Pirelli’s candidacy is already certain, but the company from the Rising Sun is reportedly thinking of trying to contend with the Italian brand for hegemony over the World Championship. For completeness of information, it is fair to specify that the two tire specialists could not coexist together in the series. In fact, since 2007 Formula 1 has provided for a single tire supplier for all the teams, preventing the duel between tire specialists which was instead seen on several occasions especially between the end of the 90s and the early 2000s. This rule is not destined to change .

Pirelli would start with the advantage

On March 20, the FIA ​​formally launched the tender for the supply of tires from 2025 to 2027. Added to this is aoption as well for the 2028 season. However, the contract does not only include Formula 1. Whoever wins the contract must in fact – as currently happens – also supply the tires to the preparatory series that travel together with F1: Formula 2 and Formula 3. Bridgestone should have the technical know-how and infrastructure to present a real challenge to Pirellibut thehowever, the Italian company has the advantage. The group currently directed by Mario Isola has in fact always made itself available to the Circus since its entry in 2011, trying to fulfill every request aimed at increasing the show on the track, even if it is contrary to some of the supplier’s needs.

Liberty Media ready to cheer

However, the one who can already rub their hands if this challenge actually takes place is Liberty Media. The Circus property currently receives between $30 and $40 million a year from Pirelli and is aiming – understandably – to see this figure rise. A duel between Pirelli and Bridgestone could guarantee this result, with the risk – or the benefit, depending on how you want to look at the matter – of a potential ‘auction’ between the two parties. It should not be forgotten that Bridgestone also plays a very important part in the history of F1, having supplied the tires to the teams from 1997 to 2010, first in competition with Goodyear and Michelin and then alone.