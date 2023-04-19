The tender for the supply of tires 2025-2027

On the weekend of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the FIA ​​opened the tender for the exclusive supply of Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 tires for the three-year period 2025-2027, with the option of an additional season, therefore for a potential four-year period . The intentions of the FIA ​​are to confirm the 18-inch tires introduced in 2022, adding the abolition of tire warmers, which has aroused critical comments from several drivers in recent weeks: naturally those who drive racing cars on the track would like more and more grip right from the from the first round.

Pirelli yes, then?

There Pirelliwhich has been supplying the tires since 2011 and won the last tender against the Koreans of Hankookconfirmed his candidacy. Against whom will the Milanese “run”? Maybe against Bridgestonedefinitely not against Michelins. The French – who have been missing from the Circus since 2006 – have in fact rejected the terms of the federal tender.

Menegaux’s words

“The question is: how can we leverage technology to have a good show? And that’s where F1 comes in, because we’ve been arguing with them for a long time, but we don’t agree. Lgold say that to have the show you have to have tires that destroy. And I think we don’t know how to do them“, these are the words of the Michelin managing director Florent Menegaux a The Drive. “Teams should understand tire performance and exploit the behavior of the rubber from the first to the last lap of the circuit“.

“We are in motoring not for shownor for the brand. We are here for the technologybecause racing is the best way to quickly try out a new technology“, he continued. “The show and the brand come later, also because Michelin is one of the best known brands in the world, we don’t need notoriety. In MotoGP we supply soft, medium and hard tires for every type of circuit and for every race, and every bike can win with all types of rubber without having to change them, it matters how the bike is set up, the type of circuit and the way the pilot operates. In MotoGP, not even the best teams manage to win, and they will tell you that the tires we supply help them. That’s why we didn’t go back to Formula 1“.