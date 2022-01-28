Now, thanks to the pandemic, it seems centuries have passed, but there was a time – not too far away – in which the teams could decide the number of tires for each compound to take to the various Grand Prix. In fact, up to and including the 2019 season, each rider from each team had freedom in the number of soft, medium or hard tires to wear on each track on the calendar. Then starting from the 2020 season, with all the logistical problems related to a calendar completely upset by Covid-19, it was decided to let it be the Pirelli to decide, in an equal way for everyone, the number of tires for each compound with which to face the various GPs.

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of Pirelli was the same F1 manager of the Milanese company, Mario Isola, to address this topic. As reported by the official website of F1 Isola, he talked about the 2022 tires, which will present new dimensions, with the passage of the tires 13 to 18 inches. The Italian manager confirmed that the ‘assignments’ will once again be decided by the official tire supplier. A choice that certainly eliminates a potential variable but which, explained Isola, comes directly from the teams. “We had to find this solution [dell’assegnazione fissa di pneumatici] per the pandemic, for [avere] a quicker response – declared the Pirelli boss – but then the teams came back to us saying ‘this system is good. We want to keep it in the future ‘“.

“In 2021, with a new product for 2022, no one was sure they wanted to choose the distribution of compounds and therefore we wanted to continue like this. I don’t know if they will want to change in 2023 but, for the moment, this is the answer “concluded Isola. Of course, even with the change of tire type, the obligation to use two different compounds during a Grand Prix will be confirmed if run in dry track conditions. No measures have even been taken for the controversial possibility of ‘unmarking’ tires under the red flag regime; a situation that has occurred several times in recent years and that has been heavily criticized especially by the drivers.