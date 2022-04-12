He hasn’t scored (and hasn’t assisted) for a month and a half and in the last three games he has always been insufficient. However, Rafael has never had a real replacement and those 20 million at stake with Sporting take away serenity

The lost goal is probably not even the worst problem. Even if he’s been missing for a month and a half now, and for a team fighting for the title, finding the strikers who don’t score stinks a lot. Yet no, in the case of Rafael Leao the worst problem is that it is a complete disappearance. Disappeared from the radar, eroding over the weeks that enormous “bonus” that he had earned in the first months of the year by dint of capital performances.

Breakthrough – What seemed like a real certification had arrived in February, when Rafa – slipping between Ibra’s part-time and Giroud’s – had become the only real certainty of Milan. The three-point man, the match-breaker, that force of nature capable of scoring more or less on its own. Yes, almost a sort of “ball to Leao, who takes care of it”. It was therefore declared by everyone – colleagues, external observers, experts – finally matured. Able to make that mental leap essential to become one of the strongest strikers in the world. A fate that many have predicted for him, but which perhaps will be revised in the timing because Rafa has recently begun to hang around, as Pioli sometimes tells. Or rather: someone fears that the periodically listless Leao we already knew has returned, while others consider it a decline due to fatigue. See also IMSA | In 2023 the GTP Class returns for LMDh and LMH

Expensive game – Indeed, it must be recognized that Portuguese has been used a lot by Pioli. Undisputed owner for quality first, and then for needs. Needs dictated by the fact that his alter ego, or Rebic, was practically never really ready to be the owner. Rafa has the fourth minute of the squad among the players on the move (after Hernandez, Tomori and Tonali), he has played 35 games of which 31 as a starter (and 11 for the entire ninety minutes). In addition, the type of game he plays must also be considered: accelerations, progressions, sudden jerks. He is expensive. Still, it would be reasonable to expect something more at the crucial moment of the season. Rafa has come from six straight games where he hasn’t scored and produced no assists. The decline, in particular, began in Cagliari and continued with Bologna and Turin. Many trivial errors in supporting his teammates, a lot (too much) insistence in looking for the game without looking at his teammates. Maturity also means realizing if your body is tired and you need to partially change your game. See also Ibra, there is the Swedish adventure: will the playoffs be the watershed of the whole career?

Slip – And then there are, most likely, bad thoughts that have been troubling his mind for a few weeks. Concerns related to the maxi compensation to Sporting Lisbon of 20 million in which the Rossoneri 17 is still heavily involved. In mid-February, with the TAS ruling, someone initially thought that the matter would go exclusively to Lilla. But is not so. Rafa, even with the participation of the French club (where he married after having unilaterally terminated the contract with Sporting) is still personally involved. And, coincidentally, the goals failed more or less concurrently with the sentence. The next step is the sentence of the Court of Milan, recently postponed to May 17. That is practically at the end of the season. An unfortunate timing for Rafa’s concerns, who also – indeed, above all – has the renewal of his contract with Milan at stake. A new agreement has long been ready for him until 2026 with a salary that rises from 1.5 to 4 million plus bonuses. But with the sword of Damocles of the sentence, everything is fatally still on standby. And goodbye serenity. See also Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA's The Best award for the best player of 2021

