We are tired…

Tired of poverty, since in Mexico there are 58 million poor people, 6 million more than at the beginning of the current administration.

Tired of the polarization that has penetrated even families and that undermines social cohesion and threatens national peace.

Tired of the violence, having reached a record number of murders during the current administration.

Tired of a deficient health system, with shortcomings and limitations that we all suffer and cannot stop seeing.

Tired of the abuses of merchants, rulers, law enforcement and others.

Tired of the promises of our debtors and candidates.

Tired of the lies of half the world.

Tired of unemployment that is not resolved with palliatives.

Tired of our politicians who lie, steal and ignore that they are employees of the people.

Tired of the parties that create employment agencies

Tired of simulation and deception.

Tired of demagoguery, a daily tool of the so-called politicians.

Tired of walking uphill and never reaching the desired top.

We are so tired that there are compatriots who feel tired of Mexico and leave the country.

But maybe we should be tired of ourselves.

Tired of our fears that make us live subject to ideologies and alien to our principles.

Tired of our indifference, believing that by ignoring what is really happening, everything will be resolved.

Tired of our hope that condemns us to expect others to solve our problems.

Tired of doing the same thing for decades and getting the same frustrating results.

But we could think that perhaps it is Mexico that is already tired of the Mexicans.

Tired of giving us so much and receiving so little.

Tired of forever being wasted.

Yes, we are tired and we will continue like this as long as we do not take control of our lives, as long as we stop doing, cornering ourselves to assume that the worst part will not touch us.

Maybe we should be tired, but not of poverty, outside influences, parties or abuse. But tired of complaining without acting, of looking for blame without finding solutions, of walking looking at the past without facing the present, of believing that the rulers are our owners, of embracing ideologies instead of embracing our loved ones.

When we stop being tired of just being passively tired and get up to do something to combat what tires us, when we unite around the national objectives, we will have started the march towards defeating corruption, poverty, lies, abuses , etc.

And it’s time.

For a worthy and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you