Tired of waiting for boarding, the Russian knocked out the door glass of the exit in the terminal of the Yekaterinburg airport. About this on your website reported the Department of Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Ural Federal District.

A 61-year-old resident of Tagil, who was awaiting boarding a flight from Yekaterinburg to St. Petersburg, broke the door glass of boarding gate 10. The man was detained by employees of Koltsovo airport and brought to justice.

According to the results of a medical examination, a content of 0.6 ppm of alcohol was found in his blood. At the moment, the violator has been brought to administrative responsibility under the article “petty hooliganism”.

Earlier in February, it was reported about a passenger who, by court order, is obliged to pay almost $ 50,000 for a disrupted flight and an attack on a flight attendant. The drunk man started a fight on board and threatened to kill the stewardess.