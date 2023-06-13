James Hunt, Martin Brundle, Nico Rosberg. This row of ex-F1 drivers became commentators on the same sport after their career in F1 car. Daniel Ricciardo takes it one step further. During his ‘active’ career in F1, the Red Bull test driver – and part-time winegrower – plays a commentator role.

Ricciardo will share his vision of the sport with the American television channels ESPN and ABC. So you still have to see for yourself how you can listen with a VPN. In addition, Verstappen’s teammate has a co-host. Actor and comedian Will Arnett joins Ricciardo in the commentator’s booth. Together they will provide ‘alternative commentary’ on the F1 race. Ricciardo: ‘This is going to be great!’

As you would expect, Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we hope it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates. We’ll have some great guests, plenty of laughs and with a bit of luck we’ll bring fans one step closer to the sport I love so much,” said brand new F1 commentator Daniel Ricciardo.

Can I also listen to Daniel Ricciardo’s commentary?

Ricciardo will make his debut as a commentator at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. You don’t have to find an illegal route or take out a subscription to listen to the report. Through this link could you listen to F1 commentator Ricciardo on Sunday.

Later this year he will also commentate at the US GP and the Las Vegas GP. These are on October 22 and November 18, respectively. So expect a good dose of memes and other short excerpts from Ricciardo’s commentary around these three races.