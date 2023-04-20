Near Avdiivka it is noisy even at night. Artillerymen joke that finding a comfortable position not occupied by someone is not a trivial task. Here the Grad rocket system is working on targets, and literally 200 meters away – disguised in anticipation of a combat mission heavy flamethrower system “Solntsepek” . She it enters positions only at night – its firing range is small and in order to hit targets behind enemy lines, it is necessary to approach a very dangerous distance to the line of contact. But the effect of the application is worth the risk – With its thermobaric ammunition, the Sunshine destroys targets that are not amenable to classical artillery shells. Correspondents of “Izvestia” witnessed how these systems destroy enemy strongholds near Avdiivka.

“Sunshine” in the night

– We work at night, because during the day the enemy actively uses drones. We are leaving for the position, and the Ukrainian UAV is already starting to lead us . Because of this, there are practically no chances for delivering a fire strike in daylight, ”says the commander of the Solntsepek TOS installation with the call sign Kashchei.

We stand in complete darkness at one of the holding points, before rushing through the last part of the route to the firing position.

Near Avdiivka it is noisy even at night. Literally nearby, a hundred or two meters from us, two sighting missiles of the Grad system are leaving in the direction of the enemy and after a couple of minutes the entire “package” is sent over the horizon.

The working rocket engines for a few seconds highlight the “Solntsepek” disguised in anticipation of combat work and escort jeeps. On the chest of Kashchei’s bulletproof vest, a stripe with the inscription “The best job in the world” becomes clearly visible.

The Reactors also decided to take advantage of the darkness which allows them to covertly approach firing positions closer to the line of contact and strike at a depth unexpected for the enemy.

The density of troops in the Avdeevka direction is such that the Gradov firing position is close to our waiting area. Artillerymen joke that finding a comfortable position not occupied by someone is a separate and very difficult task. You can often see how tanks were working on the site where today’s howitzers stand.

Better than classic

“Grad”, having fulfilled its goals, immediately leaves the position, which means that we also need to move forward. It is not worth waiting for the Ukrainian counter-battery systems to work. The place has already attracted attention.

We are approaching the line of contact in total darkness, with our headlights off.

The Solntsepek is known for its powerful thermobaric munitions. It can destroy targets that are not amenable to classical artillery shells. With a close hit, a heavy flamethrower system (TOS) destroys not only dugouts and concrete shelters, but also the personnel in them.

However, the range of fire of the system is relatively small, and the TOS needs to work almost right next to the forward positions, within the reach of even enemy 120-mm mortars, and even more so large-caliber artillery.

In the light of rockets

– The Solntsepeka combat vehicle was made on the basis of the T-72 tank. It will save you from 120-mm mortars, but not from 155-mm or 152-mm shells. If it hits a car, it won’t be very good, Koshchey explains.

The Sunshine’s ammo pack, which resides in a launcher with much thinner armor, is also vulnerable to artillery fire.

Sam Koschei has been working at Solntsepeki since the beginning of the military special operation. He from Sevastopol, and today, near Donetsk, the struggle that began in 2014 continues for him.

– Sevastopol, Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk – everyone was against the coup d’état in Ukraine in 2014. And, in fact, we began to fight with the fanatics who then came to power. The referendum in Crimea, which was held in 2014, is all really true! – recalls “Kashchey”.

In the dark, the driver is the most difficult to work, who must bring the car into position, and, more importantly, quickly leave it after the TOC fires back.

In the tank, the commander is in the turret, he has a good all-round view, he can prompt his driver. There is no such possibility in the Sunshine. Both – both the commander and the driver – see only a narrow strip in front of them. Therefore, all preparations for firing, the search and verification of the position, the study of the route to it and the escape routes take place during the day.

After long movements along the dark road and waiting for the appointed time, the fire raid on the Ukrainian strong point itself takes place quickly. “Solntsepek” lays out the rear supports, guidance takes a few minutes. As soon as the commander’s head disappears into the hatch, it becomes clear that there will be a volley.

Compared to Grads, Solntsepek’s heavy rockets seem slow. Coming out of the launcher, each pas illuminates everything around for a couple of seconds. The glow of flashes of thermobaric ammunition hitting the target is visible even to us in the firing position.

iconic place

The importance of Avdiivka for the enemy is confirmed by the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky there, who is trying in this way to divert attention from the AFU disaster in Artemivsk. As well as the regular publication of Ukrainian propaganda materials, which emphasize that they are still standing at the borders of Donetsk.

It matters to them. Regular terrorist shelling of the city’s residents, which has not stopped since 2014, is considered in Ukraine as a punishment for “zrada” – translated from Ukrainian, this is “betrayal” and it is what official Kiev considers the desire of the LPR and DPR for independence to be. For these reasons, Avdiivka remains one of the last iconic places that not only the Ukrainian military command clings to, but also politicians and ideologists.