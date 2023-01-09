He could no longer stand the noise of those traffic lights, which echoed from the street right into his house, so a 24-year-old took to the streets last night in Milan, at the intersection of via Goldoni and viale dei Mille in the Risorgimento area, and smashed seven with hammers.

That area is particularly affected by illuminated signs to prevent accidents. Some passers-by noticed him as he hit the traffic lights with a hammer and called the police: a police patrol promptly intervened, reporting him in a state of freedom for aggravated damage.

In particular, the boy reported that he was annoyed by the push-button panels that allow passers-by to reserve the green space for the pedestrian crossing.

When the military identified him he was holding a hammer and a pair of electrician’s scissors, material that was immediately seized.