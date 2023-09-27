Elisabetta Bacchio and her sister allegedly hired killers to have her husband killed: arrested for voluntary murder in competition

Decisive turning point in the case linked to the murder of Salvatore Bramucci, which occurred about a year ago at the hands of two hitmen. These, according to what was reconstructed and ascertained by the investigators, would have been hired by Elisabetta Bacchio, wife of the victim, and the latter’s sister. Now the women will have to answer for the crime of voluntary homicide in competition. What happened.

The facts date back to 7 August last year, when the known to the police Salvatore Bramucci he was killed with 6 gunshots by two assassins Soriano nel Ciminoin the province of Viterbo.

The investigations of the investigators, carried out in recent months, have brought the truth to light. And that is that behind this crime there could have been someone very close to the victim. Specifically the sister in law and, above all, the wife.

Apparently Elisabetta Bacchio, with the support of her sister, would have hired and provided crucial information to the firing group that actually carried out the assassination.

CREDIT: VITERBO TODAY

At the time of the events, according to what emerged, the man was in his teens House arrest and was allowed to go out for only 6 hours a day.

Thanks to an application installed on her husband’s smartphone, the woman was constantly aware of his position. Information that he then provided to the killers.

Elisabetta Bacchio’s motive

Months later and after long and careful investigations, in recent days the Viterbo Carabinieri command issued a precautionary custody order against Elisabetta Bacchio, who will now have to defend herself, together with her sister, of voluntary homicide in competition.

Locked in Civitavecchia prisonthe woman would have confessed what she had done and also explained the reasons that led her to do so.

The woman, according to what was declared, could not stand the continuous mistreatment of her husband and, above all, her extreme jealousy. She said that he didn’t let her go out, he always forced her indoors and made her life “hell”.

Bacchio had started to vent with his sisterwho would immediately make herself available for help her free herself from that ‘prison’. Shortly thereafter the idea took shape and materialized in the now well-known crime. They will follow, if there are any, updates about this tragic story.