If you don’t like listening to the noise on the street or the conversations in the office, or you simply want to concentrate while you go out to exercise, SoundPEATS Space wireless headphones are an excellent option for you. Firstly because it has active noise cancellation, and also because they are with a 43% off in Amazon Mexicoa promotion that lowers the price from $2,199.00 MXN to $1,259.30 Mexican pesos and financing to 12 months without interest.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, September 21, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

If you don’t know them well enough, you should know that they properly incorporate the active noise cancellation Hybrid and combines feedback technology to rReduce ambient noise by up to 95% which allows to achieve a noise reduction effect of -35 dB. SoundPEATS Space wireless headphones They incorporate other features such as:

Ear Placement: Over Ear

Form Factor: Circumaural

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Hybrid active noise cancellation

Noise reduction up to -35 dB

40mm dynamic drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Battery life: up to 123 hours

61 hours in ANC mode

12 hours of use with 10 minutes of charging

Ergonomic and lightweight design

Multipoint mode

65ms latency gaming mode

Application control available

Its discount price is $1,259.30 Mexican pesos, including free shipping to all of Mexico and faster delivery if you access the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days, with this and more benefits.

Pay in 12 months without interest and get the SoundPEATS Space from $104.94

Amazon Mexico allows you to pay for the SoundPEATS Space available in black, yellow or white, for $1,259.30 Mexican pesos in its financing to interest-free months which can range from 3 to 12 with participating credit cards that you can consult CLICKING HERE:

– 3 months of $419.76 paying in total $1,259.30 MXN

– 6 months of $209.88 paying in total $1,259.30 MXN

– 9 months of $139.92 paying in total $1,259.30 MXN

– 12 months of $104.94 paying in total $1,259.30 MXN

Another payment method accepted by the e-commerce platform is Kueski Pay, which has up to 12 fortnights without a credit card.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.