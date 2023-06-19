When choosing a home internet service provider, it is almost certain that our first options to choose are Telmex, Megacable and Totalplay. However, you should know that in Mexico there are other equally important Wi-Fi service providers, such as IZZI AND Sky.

Izzi is a Mexican telecommunications service brand owned by Grupo Televisa and operated under the Cablevisión company. This internet provider has great coverage in the country and therefore is an option to choose.

Likewise, Sky, the famous pay television company, has innovated in its catalog of services by including Internet service in some of its packages.

IZZI internet packages

With izzi we have the advantage of being able to customize our service package between two different types; (Telephony + internet + izzitv) and (Telephony + internet).

Izzi 30 megabytes: Telephony, 30 MB internet, 200 izzitv channels from $600 pesos per month.

Izzi 50 megabytes: Telephony, 50 MB internet, 200 izzitv channels from $650 pesos per month.

Izzi 100 megabytes: Telephony, 30 MB internet, 200 izzitv channels from $600 pesos per month.

Izzi 200 megabytes: Telephony, 30 MB internet, 200 izzitv channels from $850 pesos per month.

Izzi 500 megas: Telephony, 30 MB internet, 500 izzitv channels from $1050 pesos per month.

Izzi 1000 megas: Telephony, 1000 MB internet, 200 izzitv channels from $1470 pesos per month.

Sky packages with Internet

Sky gold with internet: 10 MB internet and 114 channels from $545

Sky platinum with internet: 10 MB internet and 137 channels from $635

It should be noted that Sky’s forte is television and pay-per-view services. Therefore, your internet service is limited to 10 mbps speed.

This is a determining factor as if you want fast internet connectivity, you can choose from other options.