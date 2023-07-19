Netflix has become one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, offering a wide selection of movies, series, and original content. However, sometimes the time comes when we want to take a break from our binge-watching series and movies, or simply explore other options. In that case, it is important to know how to cancel our subscription quickly and easily.

In addition, with the series of changes that Netflix has implemented in recent months, such as the restriction to share accounts, and the extra charge for accounts away from home, some users have expressed the intention of canceling their monthly or annual subscription. Even with Google TV that has expanded the number of free channels, which add up to 800, some are thinking of downloading this application.

If you, like others, are thinking about Permanently or temporarily cancel your Netflix subscription in any of its plans, I show you the necessary steps to say goodbye to the streaming giant and enjoy the freedom to choose your next entertainment adventure. Whether you’re looking to save money, switch to another platform, or just take a break.

1. Sign in and access your account

If at any time you find yourself thinking about cancel your Netflix subscriptionDon’t worry, the process is quite simple. The first thing you need to do is open the Netflix website in your browser and access your account by entering your email address and password. Once you’re logged in, go to the top right corner of the screen and click on your profile. Next, select the “Account” option from the dropdown menu.

2. Find the membership section

Inside the page Account settings, scroll down until you find the section called “Membership & Billing.” This is where you can manage your subscription and make changes to your plan.

3. Click “Cancel Membership”

Once you’ve found the membership section, look for the link or button that says “cancel membership” or “Cancel subscription”. Click it to proceed with the cancellation.

4. Confirm the cancellation

After clicking “Cancel Membership”, Netflix will show you a series of options and offers for you to reconsider your decision. If you’re sure you want to cancel, simply click the button or link that confirms your cancellation.

5. Complete the cancellation process

Once you have confirmed the cancellation, Netflix will notify you of the date your subscription will cease to be active. Additionally, you may receive a confirmation email with additional details. Remember that if you cancel your subscription before the end of the current billing period, you will continue to have access to the content until the renewal date.

Resume your subscription whenever you want

Remember that canceling your Netflix subscription is not a final goodbye. If at any time you decide to resume your subscription, you can easily do so by logging into your account again and following the steps to reset it. The most spoiled guy in streaming will be delighted to have you back as a member and to offer you his wide selection of movies, series and original content.

So if you’re considering canceling your Netflix subscription, follow these simple steps and remember that you can always come back whenever you want.