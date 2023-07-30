Vitória Ribeiro – publisher 3i Vitória Ribeiro – publisher 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/vitoria-ribeiro-editora-3/ 07/30/2023 – 10:24 am Share

While swiping “yes” or “no” to profiles of people considered ‘compatible’ has become an increasingly common practice in the search for casual or romantic relationships, the social isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has collaborated with the expressive search for friendship matches. Perception came from the application bumblewhich has existed since 2016. But a significant share of people using the application only on ‘friendship’ mode led the company to launch a new app, the Bumble For Friends (BFF), created specifically to match the profiles of those looking for new friends.

According to Beth Bergergeneral manager of Bumble For Friends, the significant number of users who use the app as a way to make friends is not only related to the fact that Bumble is the only dating app that can be used for this purpose, but also to the feeling of loneliness driven by the post-pandemic context.

“The feeling of loneliness is global and the need to bond with people who follow their stages of life is something universal.”

Research conducted by Bumble Inc., parent company of Bumble, Bumble For Friends, Badoo, Fruitz and Official, drew attention by showing that friendship matches have had a greater impact on the Millennial Generation (born between 1981-1996), which includes people between 27 and 42 years old.

According to the study, done with 1,000 Bumble users, 71% of millennials said that making friends online has lessened their loneliness, the highest rate among all generations.

Soon the novelty should land in Brazil, although the market for the company here is still negligible.

The new solution is expected to follow the setup that made Bumble known as the ‘feminist dating app’ by only giving women permission to initiate a conversation in the case of a match between men and women.

The decision, according to Berger, is a way to reduce the possibilities of harassment cases within the platform. The great advantage of the new application, according to her, is that unlike Bumble, BFF users will be able to use geographic location to find close friends.

Interview

Beth Berger General Manager of Bumble for friends (bff)

Last year, the Bumble group made US$ 903.5 million in revenue, 18% above 2021, but it has not yet performed positively: losses totaled US$ 114 million. According to the Business of Apps, the app reached 50 million users last year, up 11% on a year. The company does not release data on specific countries. According to Beth Berger, general manager of Bumble For Friends, there are no expectations about the financial impact or number of users that can be reached. Research by Statista predicts that revenue in the online dating market is expected to reach $2.9 billion in 2023.

MONEY — Why bet on Bumble For Friends?

BETH BERGER — During these seven years, we have noticed that there has been a simple and organic growth of the For Friends mode, with 50% of active users currently using this version of the application.

What drives this behavior?

We could see, based on user analysis, that the feeling of loneliness is global and the need to create bonds with people who follow their life stages is something humanly universal and that can be linked to new technologies. In this sense, we chose to develop the new application, which is independent.

What public profile is it intended for?

When we talk about generation Z (people up to 26 years old), we know that finding friends via the internet is very common, it is a generation that grew up in a very technological world. But let’s say you’re already in a relationship, you’ve just had your first child and you’d like to meet people to exchange experiences. It is in this sense that having an app completely focused on friendship helps in building this type of bond.