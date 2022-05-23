If you look at the plastic mountain on the counter after an evening of cooking, you may wonder: there must be another way, right? That is exactly how four twenty-somethings came up with the idea of their packaging-free and traveling supermarket Loos. They have been cycling through the city of Utrecht with their shop for two months now. “We have to do something about plastic pollution.”
