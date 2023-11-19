The details of Filippo Turetta’s arrest: “Tired and resigned”

The first details emerge of the arrest of Filippo Turetta, the 22-year-old accused of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin.

The young man, as confirmed by the German police, was stopped on the morning of Sunday 19 October “while he was in his car on the A9 motorway near Bad Dürrenberg”.

“The arrest was carried out by the traffic police” specified the spokesperson. According to an initial reconstruction, Turetta’s car, a black methane Fiat Punto with the license plate FA015YE, was stopped on the emergency lane with the lights off because, apparently, the 22-year-old had run out of petrol and didn’t have the money for a new supply.

At the time of the arrest he did not resist, but, on the contrary, he appeared, according to what was reported by the German authorities to the Italian ones, “tired” and “resigned” as if he was eager to hand himself over.

If Filippo Turetta agrees to be handed over to Italy, the decision on his extradition will arrive within 10 days. In case of refusal, the judge will have 60 days to decide on extradition.

“Thanks to the European arrest, the boy will be able to be handed over to the Italian police and justice forces in a few days to undergo a fair trial” declared Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who underlined that the arrest took place “thanks to the coordination work between our police forces and the German ones”.

In the next few hours, the young man will tell what happened, from the attack that occurred in an industrial area a few kilometers from Giulia’s home and was filmed by a video surveillance camera, to the possible premeditation of the murder up to the details of the crime itself. .