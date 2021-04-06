Residents of two Venetian islands received doses of the Coronavirus vaccine on board a “Vaporetto” boat, after turning it into a floating clinic specially for this purpose.

One of these water buses that ferry passengers on the lake is dedicated to vaccinating people over the age of 80 who live on the islands of Saint-Erasmo and Feniol.

Given the lack of a vaccination center in these two islands, and the difficulty of moving the elderly to another island, it was decided to provide them with vaccinations through “Vaporetto”. In a statement, the municipality of Venice explained that this initiative has a double goal: to familiarize people with the idea of ​​vaccination, and to enable elderly people who are difficult to transport to receive the vaccine in a place other than home.