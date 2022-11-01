Formula 1 is ready to review its plans. The gradual lowering of temperatures in the electric blankets that wrap the tires should in fact be stopped: tolerance should stabilize at 70 degrees, without dropping to 50 in 2023. In this sense, the feedback given by the drivers in Austin during PL2, when next year’s tires and adjustments were tested, were decisive. Already in Mexico City the electric blankets had returned to 70 degrees, but the heating limit was lowered to two hours to reduce consumption.

Many riders have complained, also paying attention to safety, of the poor grip with new tires. Formula 1 and Pirelli have listened to them and would be ready to retrace their steps: “I don’t think it’s dangerous, but in Austin we had some problems with the heating. Or, at least, if you test the tire at 50 ° C, you will feel the difference with the one heated to 70 °. We listen to the drivers: if there are problems in Austin and with the sun, what can happen in the towns or in the places where it rains more and the circuit becomes green?“Mario Isola said according to what he reported The-Race.

For 2024, the goal is even to ban electric blankets, as we have already reported. But does it make sense to aim for their abolition, if already 50 ° are few? Isola is no longer safe: “We know we need to take an important step to eliminate them. It is a question of redesigning the construction and the five compounds. We have a test plan, with the FIA ​​and FOM we discuss to see if it is feasible. The goal was to go in this direction. The plan is still in place, but looking at the Austin test, it seems 50 ° C is not a suitable option for next year. In some tests carried out in Milan we found that two hours is the time it takes to heat the tire to 70 ° C, the extra hour only serves to maintain the temperature. After three to two hours, the heating process becomes much more efficient. My feeling is that the right direction is to aim for 70 ° C and two hours“.