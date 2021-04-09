After he was threatened with death at any moment, a Spanish man got two precious gifts in one day and he removed what was threatening his life from him.

Antonio Salvador was accompanied by his wife, who went into labor, when doctors told him that they had found a matching heart for a transplant that he had been waiting for years.

Antonio Salvador looks at his baby’s picture

After a moment of hesitation, Salvador agreed. And when the 39-year-old man woke up from surgery at the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in the Spanish capital Madrid on the same day in mid-March, he had a new healthy heart and a new baby who came to life peacefully.

Anna, Salvador’s wife

The hospital quoted Anna, Salvador’s wife, as saying, “Samuel (the child) came carrying in his hand the heart of his father.”

The hospital said it waited to ensure that the patient had adapted well to the new heart and that the child was well before announcing that the transplant was successful.

Cardiac surgeon Manuel Ruiz Fernandez explained that heart transplantation saved Salvador’s life, because he was suffering from a condition known as hypertrophic heart disease, which was constantly worsening.

“He was born again on the day his son was also born,” Fernandez added. “This day will definitely remain in their memories.”