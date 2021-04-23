Today, Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine accused of causing blood clots.

“I am very happy,” Trudeau told reporters.

The Prime Minister received a dose of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, to be immunized against the Covid-19 pandemic, in a pharmacy in Ottawa.

After he stood in front of the television channels and photographers to take his pictures, he saw his wife Sophie receiving her first dose.

Sophie contracted the Coronavirus at the start of the pandemic last year. But she did experience mild symptoms.

Official data showed that Canada had given 11.1 million doses of anti-corona virus vaccines as of Friday.

The data indicated that the average rate of vaccination in Canada is estimated at 293,599 doses per day. At this rate, it is expected that it will take five months for the country to vaccinate 75% of its population with a two-dose vaccine.

Canada began the Corona vaccination campaign about 17 weeks ago.

According to the data, the total number of confirmed infections in the country has reached 1.16 million, and the deaths associated with the epidemic have reached 23,810 people.

A year and 12 weeks have passed since the announcement of the first case of Coronavirus in Canada.