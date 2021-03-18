Tomorrow, Friday, the world will witness a rare astronomical phenomenon related to the moon and planet Mars called “conjunction”.

The moon and the planet Mars will appear after sunset in conjunction, as they are separated by about two degrees. Then, the moon’s luminosity is 32% and the brightness of Mars is 1.2.

The phenomenon of conjugation between the moon and Mars

The head of the astronomy and space sciences department at King Abdulaziz University, Dr. Hassan Muhammad Asiri, said that the phenomenon of “conjunction” occurs when two celestial bodies are located close to each other on the same celestial longitude, according to what was quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He added that “upon conjunction, the two Germans appear to the viewer as if they are next to each other, while in reality a vast distance separates them, as Mars is 246 million km away from us, while the moon is 400,000 km away.”

The astronomer added that in 2021, there will be 7 conjunctions between the moon and the red planet, and the conjunction of tomorrow is one of the most important of them. On April 17th, the Germans will reach the lowest angle distance between them throughout the year by 0.1 degrees, according to Dr. Asiri.

The coupling of the two bodies can be seen, tomorrow, Friday, with the naked eye over the western horizon, half an hour after sunset.

And from Egypt, the National Institute for Astronomical Research revealed that the astronomical phenomenon occurred in the sky of the capital, Cairo.

Dr. Ashraf Tadros, a professor of astronomy at the institute and former head of the astronomy department, said that there will be a conjunction between the moon, Mars and the star of Aldebaran, in statements reported by Egyptian websites. This scene will be visible in the night sky.