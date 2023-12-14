Sustainability mission

Among the many objectives set by Formula 1, in addition to the exclusively sporting ones, there are also those designed to promote the theme respect for the environment. Not surprisingly, the Circus recently kicked off the project Net-Zero Carbon, which envisages the introduction of 100% sustainable fuel by 2030. In addition to this, there are also other aspects related to logistics, in order to avoid moving from one continent to another in the space of a few races.

Tire theme

The question related to the is also important tire wearwith Formula 1 which, in the latter championship, had introduced and experimented with Alternative Tire Allocation on the occasion of the Hungarian and Italian GPs, aimed at reducing from 13 to 11 sets of tires per driver during a race weekend. A project that was almost immediately shelved, especially in a period in which the top series has introduced further innovations this time relating to the weekend format, such as the birth of the Sprint races.

Bottas, an idea from the past

Still on the subject of format and sustainability, a new proposal has come from Valtteri Bottas. The Finn, while waiting for the next championship, has in fact thought about the return of a qualifying session already introduced in the past, and which was based on only one fast lap per driverunlike the three elimination heats present today: “I keep saying single-lap qualifying would be exciting, so people can follow each car – has explained – imagine the amount of tires we would save? We use a lot of tires at the weekend, and if we want to be more sustainable as a sport, I think this is also an issue.”

A leap back twenty years

A format that, recently, had already been indicated as a good alternative by Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, to date, is among other things the only driver who directly witnessed those flying qualifying sessions, present in Formula 1 in the two-year period 2003-2004. Temporarily abandoned at the beginning of 2005 for another format, which involved the sum of the best time on Saturday with an unloaded car and that on Sunday morning with a load of race fuel, the current one was introduced in 2006.